Helping to keep patients and the community safe

As the world continues to navigate the challenges presented by COVID-19, many people hesitate to address pressing health issues out of concern for their well-being. To help keep patients, physicians, staff and the community safe during this time, Manatee Physician Alliance (MPA) has taken extraordinary measures at all of its healthcare facilities. MPA facilities continue to see patients in the office for acute and chronic conditions, as well as offer and encourage the use of a full range of virtual options to serve many of the community’s healthcare needs.

Prevention measures

In light of COVID-19, all locations have implemented extra precautionary measures and additional protocols to help ensure a safe and clean environment for patients, physicians, staff and the community. MPA is following the guidelines of the Florida Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the local infection control and prevention team. MPA is actively monitoring and responding to all recommendations made by the CDC and local health authorities. Among our prevention measures are social distancing in all common areas and mandatory mask policies for staff, patients, visitors and providers.

Limited visitation

MPA recommends that patients present to in-person appointments by themselves. Those who need a support person present may have ONE visitor (NO children). These recommendations are consistent with CDC guidelines, temporary and designed to help keep everyone safe.

Temperature check and screening

For the safety of everyone, all visitors receive a temperature check and screening before entering the building. Individuals will not be allowed to enter the facility if they display certain symptoms or have had contact with a person suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19. Travel history will be queried, and visitors may be asked screening questions when making appointments and upon arrival. Patients, physicians and staff also have their temperature taken when they arrive. This is all done to help ensure the wellbeing of all. If a person is confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19, they are either taken directly back to a room or asked to use an alternate entry closer to the patient care rooms. Screening at time of scheduling allows MPA to set up Telehealth visits for all sick individuals, who may come to the clinic for an in-person visit as needed.

Emergency care

During the COVID-19 pandemic, people should still receive emergency care for serious non-COVID-19 health issues. The emergency departments of MPA adhere to all cleaning and social distancing protocols so people can feel safe to seek out emergency care when they need it most. If a person experiences symptoms such as chest pain, numbness, difficulty breathing or mental confusion or has serious medical injuries, it is crucial that they (or someone else if present) call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room — it could save a life.

Do not delay seeking care

When you or your loved ones need reliable healthcare, know that MPA is here … safe, trusted and ready to deliver a superior healthcare experience. Visit manateephysicianalliance.com/health-alert for full details on the safety measures MPA has in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.