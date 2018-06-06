Before we moved to Florida 14 years ago, I (Tina) was a real estate agent on the South Shore of Long Island working for a very successful “big box” real estate agency. One day, during a team meeting, the broker of the agency asked all her agents to implement a 10% listing fee. Since we were so big and doing so well, why not ask for more money? I thought to myself, shouldn’t it be the opposite? After achieving success, shouldn’t we give back instead of asking for more? As professionals in the real estate industry, we think so. We put our clients before commissions.

As people, it is in our nature to make the environment around us as fulfilling as possible, helping others is one way to accomplish that. My husband and I have structured our real estate business to help families attain their real estate goals. Whether you are a current homeowner who needs help selling your home or you are in need of purchasing a home, we can help. It is our New Home Buyer/Seller Savings Program – pay less, get more. We are a full-service local real estate agency offering the very best in customer service to our clients. We provide professional photographs, signage, open houses, negotiations, home staging, MLS access, marketing on hundreds of websites, search engines, etc. – everything you need to sell your home. We treat everyone with respect and integrity and hold ourselves to the highest standards of professional conduct.

Our 4.5% Seller Savings Program translates to the seller of the home realizing more value for themselves from the sale of their home. The cooperating buyer’s broker will still earn 3% commission on the sale of the home.

If you are interested in buying a home, whether it is new construction or a resale, we will contribute thousands of dollars toward closing costs to ensure the purchase of your dream home. Save money working with us - contact us anytime to discuss placing your home on the market and/or purchasing a new home.

Jimmy and Tina O’Brien

Realtors/Founding Members

RealtyPartners®