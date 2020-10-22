Help is on the way for individuals, families and business owners who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act is a $2 trillion economic relief package designed to mitigate the economic impacts of COVID-19, and Sarasota County staff are working hard to get help out to those most affected.

According to County Administrator Jonathan Lewis, staff has worked closely with non-profits, chambers of commerce and other agencies to carefully launch this program to ensure it meets the needs of the community.

"As the nation, our state and our community continues to wrestle with the effects of COVID-19 on their professional and personal lives, it was vitally important to the county commission that the monies are distributed out to the community,” said Lewis. “In order to do that, we did our due diligence to make certain these funds will be properly distributed."

Lewis added that while $18.9 million in funds have already been allocated to Sarasota County, the community could be eligible for up to $75 million total.

If you or your business were negatively impacted by COVID-19, help is available in the form of individual grants up to $5,000 per household, and small businesses and nonprofits grants of up to $49,999.99. Approved grants require no repayment.

Coronavirus relief funds may only be used to cover costs that are necessary expenses incurred due to COVID–19 and were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, 2020 (the date of enactment of the CARES Act). There are other eligibility requirements.

Visit scgov.net/CARES for comprehensive information to guide you through the application process. If you’re a business owner, text SRQCARESBiz to receive text alerts about business updates. Text SRQCARESInd to 888777 for individual assistance updates.

Call 941-861-CARE (2273) Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit a local library to speak with a CARES Act Ambassador.