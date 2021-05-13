LAKEWOOD RANCH MEDICAL CENTER has a new choice for heart patients. HeartFlow® Analysis is a first-ofits-kind, non-invasive diagnostic tool that provides cardiologists with more precise information to help diagnose and treat coronary artery disease (CAD), the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States.*

INVASIVE VERSUS NON-INVASIVE TESTING “HeartFlow® Analysis offers greater accuracy than other noninvasive tools for CAD, helping to determine the best treatment approach for our patients,” says cardiologist David C. Buck, DO, FACC, of Bradenton Cardiology Center/Manatee Physician Alliance. “Historically, we have been faced with having to put the patient through invasive testing or using non-invasive tests that were not as reliable."

Clinical trials have shown that HeartFlow® Analysis is an effective tool for determining with better accuracy whether a patient does or does not need to have a more invasive cardiac catheterization procedure to help restore blood flow to the heart.**

HEARTFLOW® SCIENCE HeartFlow® combines engineering analysis methods and artificial intelligence techniques to bring a diagnosis into focus. The platform works with a standard non-invasive CT (computed tomography coronary angiogram) study. Once completed, the doctor sends the CT scan to HeartFlow, ® where a personalized digital, color-coded, 3D model of the patient’s coronary arteries is created, sent to the physician, and available to view on their desktop or mobile devices.

PHYSICIAN PATIENT COLLABORATION In turn, the patient receives concrete answers quickly, as the tool allows the physician to show the patient, in detail, what their anatomy looks like, right on the screen. Whether the physician learns that the patient’s coronary arteries look normal, or show mild disease, or if a more severe case, requiring intervention is indicated, the physician has an opportunity to go over very specific recommendations with the patient, therefore, helping to inspire and empower patients to make truly informed decisions.

David Buck, DO, FACC.

