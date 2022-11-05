HANDS ON HANUKKAH brought to you by Temple Sinai is a fun series of Community events taking place from December 18th through December 23rd. Enjoy dreidel cookie decorating, Hanukkah characters, face painting, dreidel spinning contests, Lego contests and more at every location. Plus raffles and giveaways!
Date: December 18th
Location: University Town Center
Time: 4-6PM
Performances By: Florida Studio Theatre
Date: December 19th
Location: Selby Gardens, Lights in Bloom
Time: 5-7PM
Performances By: The Players Centre
Date: December 20th
Location: St. Armands Circle
Time: 4-6PM
Performances By: Rise Above
Date: December 22nd
Location: Waterside, Lakewood Ranch
Time: 4-6PM
Performances By: BHS Modern Band
Date: December 23rd
Location: Temple Sinai
Time: 6-8PM
Performances By: Sarasota Jewish Choral
