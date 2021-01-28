There’s good news for those who suffer from venous conditions in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

Florida Lakes Vein Center (FLVC), a top medical practice in Sebring, FL, recently expanded locally, opening offices in Venice and Lakewood Ranch to treat patients suffering from venous conditions that include varicose veins, spider veins, deep vein thrombosis, and venous ulcers.

FLVC founder, Dr. TC Lackey D.O., is committed to offering the highest quality surgical care, using the most cuttingedge, least invasive procedures possible to treat his patients.

Educating local patients on the signs and symptoms of vein disease and its cures is a priority. Chronic venous insufficiency is a highly underdiagnosed and undertreated disease. Of the more than 40 million people in the US with CVI and varicose veins, less than 1% receive treatment each year. Many patients (and some doctors) may not understand the disease, or mistake it as a cosmetic issue, leading to needless suffering with symptoms that drastically impact their quality of life. It is estimated that people live with CVI for up to 35 years before seeking treatment. “Everyone at Florida Lakes Vein Center is committed to providing compassionate care and fulfilling our responsibilities to the communities we serve,” said Dr. Lackey.

To better serve patients locally, Dr. Lackey has partnered with board-certified general surgeon and vein specialist Dr. Adam Phillips. Together, the two doctors will focus on providing the Sarasota and Manatee community with personalized, state-of-the-art venous care.

