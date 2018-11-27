At this time we stop and take a breath for that one special day to reflect on what makes us thankful. But what about the rest of the year? Shouldn’t we start every day thankful for at least one something in our lives? Our days are so hectic balancing work and family and we are bombarded with an overload of technology that makes it hard to take five minutes to go to our quiet place for refreshing our minds with thoughts of goodness.

At Sarasota Orthopedic Associates we are celebrating “30 Days of Thankfulness” during November. We take this time to raise a glass of kindness and give thanks for …

1. Our families and friends

2. Our jobs

3. Our mentors and life’s experiences

4. Those who offer a warm smile or greeting

5. Our homes

6. Our freedom

7. Grandchildren

8. Puppies and kittens

9. Coffee – and the barista who knows your order by heart

10. Our health and modern medicine to help us when we’re sick

11. Fresh air and mountains

12. Flowers and sunshine and rainbows and sunsets

13. Beaches

14. Our educators

15. Volunteers

16. Waste management collectors

17. Diversity

18. Ice Cream

19. First responders

20. Chocolate

21. Art and creativity

22. Our men and women who serve

23. A long nap on a rainy afternoon

24. Our senses to enjoy the beauty around us

25. Hugs

26. Tears to shed for those we’ve lost and laughter to recall the memories

27. Crossing guards who help our children arrive safely

28. The pizza delivery guy

29. Music and musicians

30. Most of all, we are thankful for YOU.



What did we miss? What makes you thankful? Sarasota Orthopedic Associates wishes you and your loved ones the most bountiful Thanksgiving.