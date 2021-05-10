When we speak of a room that has “classic design” we immediately think of interior decorating that is instantly recognizable, provokes a variety of different emotional reactions such as nostalgia, and is referred to as iconic. This bathroom is the pure definition of classic design. With a backdrop of hues of white, it stand the test of time. But white doesn’t have to be boring. Let’s look at the four key ingredients to this bathroom that make using “white” – fun!

First, the floor. Every great room starts with a statement floor and this bathroom is no different. Featuring an interlocking basket weave floor from AKDO, the various shades of white make the room feel balanced.

Second, the shower walls. This Interceramic seaside white 3” x 12” gloss tile could be defined as “subway tile” but it is so much more. Using a matching white grout, the tile climbs the wall and fades into the background – where we then seen our third pop of white and interest – the shower accent featuring a storage nook using a MiR Mosaic Coronado Beach natural shell tile. When the light shines on the shower, the accent wall does exactly what it is supposed to – it grabs your attention and makes you say “wow".

And the final piece of white is the Quartzite countertop featuring a Bianco Milano design. It is super sleek and sexy, but also durable and smart for the space.

The Florida Design Works team loves to show homeowners how using white tile, flooring and countertops can make any room an instant classic. And the bonus: white gives you more color freedom in a space – allowing you to add pops of your other favorite colors or textures without the stress of trying to match.