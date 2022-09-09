Fun Family Halloween Party On Wheels!

The BooMobile - NEW Magical Musical with Miss WitchyPOO & Her Magic Pumpkin!

Weekends - October 14-30 at 6:30 PM

$19.99 - $24.99

Prizes for BEST Costume Each Tour!

FREE Apple Cider & Cookies Before Boarding

Get your tickets at DiscoverSarasotaTours.com or call 941-260-9818

The Trolley Cottage, 1826 4th Street. FREE Parking!