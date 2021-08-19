Looking to have some fun in the 941? The sought after Savor Sarasota and other attractions have you covered.

Some of the most popular attractions, restaurants and bars in the area, are continuing their best deals throughout the rest of summer and beyond. Visitors can take advantage of all that Sarasota has to offer by visiting many of the seasonal and year-round attractions.

Mattison’s Forty-One on South Tamiami Trail has their favored happy hour running through the end of 2021 with discounts on food and drinks Monday through Saturday. Mattison’s City Grille, located in downtown Sarasota is offering $2 discounts on wines and spirits, with a happy hour themed appetizer menu with many selections.

Sarasota and the beautiful areas surrounding have a variety of tastes, whether you’re looking to grab some wine with friends, enjoy a full dining experience with the family or soaking up the rich history of the area itself. Head down to one of these, and many other Sarasota hot spots this summer for some of the best deals you can find. While you’re there, be sure to have some fun in the 941!

Michael’s on East restaurant offers a variety of specials for members of their Connoisseur Club Rewards Program. A quick and easy sign-up will lead you to ‘Double Points’ Wednesdays and Saturdays, where you earn double points in the program with purchases of dinner and drinks. Find those deals through the end of September.

Enjoy some special local entertainment downtown at the Florida Studio Theatre, where you’ll find buy one get one beverages at the Improv show, as well as a free appetizer with the purchase of two entrees. Want to get engulfed within the arts and culture scene? Head to the Sarasota Art Museum, where you’ll find free admission Sundays on the last Sunday of each month. If you’re active military, you and your family are invited with free admission to the museum anytime between now and September 6.

For a list of participating restaurants, visit SavorSarasota.com.