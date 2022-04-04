For over 35 years, Florida Studio Theatre’s Summer Theatre Camp has been welcoming young artists to its downtown campus to discover, create, and connect through the art of live theatre. Led by their staff of Resident Teaching Artists, FST’s Summer Theatre Camp provides spirited guidance, helping each child connect with their own innate creativity.

The theatre is more than just an outlet for creative expression – theatrical training fosters important life skills, increasing self-confidence, cultivating empathy, strengthening collaboration, and broadening an individual’s world view.

Whether your interest is to encourage personal creativity and confidence or pursue serious theatrical training, you’ll find an artistic home for your child with Florida Studio Theatre.

When: FST offers one-week and three-week long Summer Camp options May 31 – August 5.

Location: Summer Camp takes place on FST’s downtown Sarasota theatre campus (1241 N. Palm Avenue)

Camp Enrollment: Enrollment ranges from $140 – 525.

Scholarships are available based on merit and financial need.

Camp Details:

SUMMER CAMP SESSION 1

Ages 5-6

Little Theatre: Introduction Week | 9-1:30PM | ENROLL

Begins May 31 | $140/one-week session

Little Theatre Full Session | 9-1PM | ENROLL

Begins June 6 | $345/three-week session

Ages 7-12

Intro To Theatre: All The World's a Stage | 9-2:30PM | ENROLL

Begins May 31 | $185/one-week session

Children's Performing Arts Camp | 10-3PM | ENROLL

Begins June 6 | $525/three-week session

Ages 13-17

Teen Performing Arts Camp | 10:15-3:15PM | ENROLL

Begins May 31 | $525/three-week session

SUMMER CAMP SESSION 2

Ages 5-6

Little Theatre: Introduction Week | 9AM-1PM | ENROLL

Begins June 27 | $140/one-week session

Little Theatre Full Session | 9-1PM | ENROLL

Begins July 5 | $345/three-week session

Ages 7-12

Intro To Theatre: All The World's a Stage | 9-2PM | ENROLL

Begins July 11 | $185/one-week session

Children's Performing Arts Camp | 10-3PM | ENROLL

Begins July 18 | $525/three-week session

Ages 13-17

Teen Performing Arts Camp | 10:15-3:15PM | ENROLL

Begins July 11 | $525/three-week session

Teen Improv | 10-2PM | ENROLL

Begins August 1 | $185/one-week session