One of Sarasota’s most beloved camp experiences for over 35 years! Featuring one-week and three-week-long camp experiences, young artists learn acting, dancing, singing, and storytelling in a supportive and creative environment.
For over 35 years, Florida Studio Theatre’s Summer Theatre Camp has been welcoming young artists to its downtown campus to discover, create, and connect through the art of live theatre. Led by their staff of Resident Teaching Artists, FST’s Summer Theatre Camp provides spirited guidance, helping each child connect with their own innate creativity.
The theatre is more than just an outlet for creative expression – theatrical training fosters important life skills, increasing self-confidence, cultivating empathy, strengthening collaboration, and broadening an individual’s world view.
Whether your interest is to encourage personal creativity and confidence or pursue serious theatrical training, you’ll find an artistic home for your child with Florida Studio Theatre.
When: FST offers one-week and three-week long Summer Camp options May 31 – August 5.
Location: Summer Camp takes place on FST’s downtown Sarasota theatre campus (1241 N. Palm Avenue)
Camp Enrollment: Enrollment ranges from $140 – 525.
Scholarships are available based on merit and financial need.
Camp Details:
SUMMER CAMP SESSION 1
Ages 5-6
Little Theatre: Introduction Week | 9-1:30PM | ENROLL
Begins May 31 | $140/one-week session
Little Theatre Full Session | 9-1PM | ENROLL
Begins June 6 | $345/three-week session
Ages 7-12
Intro To Theatre: All The World's a Stage | 9-2:30PM | ENROLL
Begins May 31 | $185/one-week session
Children's Performing Arts Camp | 10-3PM | ENROLL
Begins June 6 | $525/three-week session
Ages 13-17
Teen Performing Arts Camp | 10:15-3:15PM | ENROLL
Begins May 31 | $525/three-week session
SUMMER CAMP SESSION 2
Ages 5-6
Little Theatre: Introduction Week | 9AM-1PM | ENROLL
Begins June 27 | $140/one-week session
Little Theatre Full Session | 9-1PM | ENROLL
Begins July 5 | $345/three-week session
Ages 7-12
Intro To Theatre: All The World's a Stage | 9-2PM | ENROLL
Begins July 11 | $185/one-week session
Children's Performing Arts Camp | 10-3PM | ENROLL
Begins July 18 | $525/three-week session
Ages 13-17
Teen Performing Arts Camp | 10:15-3:15PM | ENROLL
Begins July 11 | $525/three-week session
Teen Improv | 10-2PM | ENROLL
Begins August 1 | $185/one-week session
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.