Join First Sarasota The Downtown Baptist Church on Sunday, July 3, at 10:30 am for a community-wide celebration in the heart of downtown Sarasota!
We will have inspiring patriotic music featuring the First Sarasota Choir & Orchestra along with a kids choir!
You'll hear from special guest Lt. General Jerry Boykin who participated in numerous high-profile missions, most notably the Black Hawk Down incident.
We would love to meet you and your family & friends at First Sarasota for this unforgettable weekend! Attendance is free.
Learn more at www.firstsarasota.org, visit us at 1670 Main Street, Sarasota, FL 34236 or call us at 971-365-2846.
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.