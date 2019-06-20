Beauty is about cultural expression, celebrating diversity, and celebrating your definition of beauty! Female Pattern Hair Loss, or FPHL, is not any of those. Thinning hair or balding for a woman is just as, if not more devastating as it is for a man. Wigs, hair pieces, styling your hair to cover as much of the area as possible, and topical treatments only mask the problem.

What causes FPHL? There are many factors that can cause this devastating problem, but androgenic alopecia, (AGA) is the most common for men and women. There is also thyroid disease, low blood iron levels, vitamin B12, Vitamin D, selenium, and zinc to name a few. There are also “crash diets”, pregnancy, and stress.

It is reported that 25% to 40% of females will have some form of hair loss in their lives. As we age, it is common for men and woman to lose some of their hair, but to lose a lot of hair is what we would like to avoid. Some of the reasons can be treated if caught early enough, others will require a transplant. New therapies however are advancing the regeneration of the dormant hair follicles, but there are no guarantees this will be permanent.

The pattern, age of onset, and final degree of hair loss show individual differences, but the emotional affects are always distressing, if not devastating, affecting a woman’s self-esteem, psychological well-being and body image.

FPHL is usually not difficult to recognize unless a woman wears a wig or hat while in public. It has a distinct appearance, with thinning at the top and crown of the scalp, usually beginning with a widening through the central hair part.

This is known as female AGA, but it is the same issue that causes male pattern hair loss. Female hair loss comes from a relative increase of testosterone. As women age and lose estrogen and progesterone, the relative concentration of testosterone in their system thus increases. It is this increased testosterone that causes facial hair growth, but also causes the testosterone-sensitive hair follicle to begin a slowdown of its normal cycle. The hair miniaturizes becoming shorter, finer and more brittle until eventually we have baldness.

