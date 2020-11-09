After a year like 2020, the holiday season will certainly feel and look different from years before. As a family-owned company heading into its 45th year of service, Michael Saunders & Company is proud to present a line-up of four properties featuring warm spaces designed for gathering during this special time of year. Whether passing turkey and pie around a baroque dining room table or nestled on the couch after your second helping, these homes not only impress but provide comfort.

Country living at its finest: 3 beds | 3.5 baths | 3,696 sq. ft.

This 2016-built, Tuscan-inspired custom John Cannon home reflects the laidback luxury lifestyle so many seek on Florida’s Gulf Coast. Situated on 9.25 dry acres in the exclusive Forest of Panther Ridge, the home has all the features you would expect of a gorgeous equestrian property blended with rustic tones and textures. 6804 205th St. E.

Glorious family estate: 5 beds | 4 baths | 5,737 sq. ft.

Within the top area school districts, this large family home on nearly an acre is spacious and accommodating for multigenerational living. The custom-built home features authentic Mexican tile throughout the living room, dining room, kitchen and family room evoking a sophisticated but casual ambiance. 4732 Acorn Cir.

Magnificent grandeur: 5 beds | 4 baths | 2 half-baths | 6,000 sq. ft.

Perfectly positioned on the golf course behind the manned gate at The Founders Club, you will find this meticulously maintained and timeless estate. Every feature has been carefully chosen from a grand solid wood entry door that welcomes you into the main salon and a magnificent dining room boasting soaring ceilings and abundant natural light. 4009 Founders Club Dr.

Magnificent grandeur: 5 beds | 4.5 baths | 4,817 sq. ft.

Beautifully blending security with a warm and inviting open floorplan, this gorgeous custom home is ideal for appreciating an elegantly casual way of life in the heart of Sarasota. Surrounded by mature trees and vibrant landscaping, the sense of country charm is evident inside and out, from a peaceful front porch to soaring ceilings and European White Oak wood flooring. 1778 Hyde Park St.