Rising health care costs are expected to reach $6.2 trillion in our country by 2028, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The ongoing trend has impacted families, business owners and seniors across our communities and forced many to make difficult decisions between paying for basic needs or health care.

As a mission-driven organization owned by policyholders, not stockholders, Florida Blue is dedicated to tackling the issue of health care affordability head on.

We have an obligation as the leading health care organization in the state to play an active role in affordability on all levels.

Florida Blue, your local Blue Cross Blue Shield company, has established bold objectives and strongly advocates for the interest of our members, but we know that we cannot work in isolation. Likeminded partners are essential in addressing the growing issue.

While the overall health care system is large, the decisions and financial motivation of each individual health care organization can drastically impact affordability for millions of individuals.

Strong collaborative relationships are key in getting health care costs under control. It can no longer be every company for themselves. We must come together to find solutions that address major health care issues and revolutionize our health care system.

One way Florida Blue believes costs can be addressed is by transforming the health care system to focus more on wellness instead of sickness. Broadly, that means as an industry we must transition to helping people stay well, not just treating them when they’re sick.

In today’s evolving and complex health care environment, we must all commit to collaborations, innovations and solutions that create affordable care. We are proud to align ourselves with likeminded organizations that share our dedication to building strong relationships that improve the cost of health care for all.

