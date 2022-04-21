Soaring over 250 feet high on the corner of Boulevard of the Arts and North Tamiami Trail, One Park Sarasota continues to receive tremendous interest from those seeking a luxurious Florida lifestyle in the heart of one of the country’s most sought-after destinations. This 18-story luxury condominium developed by nationally acclaimed Property Markets Group (PMG) and Sarasota-based JEBCO Ventures will soon become the area’s most prolific icon of bayside living.

Featuring more than 63,000 square feet along the fourth floor of the building, One Park’s elevated amenity deck has been thoughtfully designed. The resort-style pool deck will soon become the epicenter of activity, featuring a 120-foot-long infinity-edge pool and hot and cold plunge pools.

No place relieves tensions better than One Park’s Wellness Spa. Here, a Himalayan Salt Cave soothes and relaxes while a heated marble table provides a transformative massage experience. For those who prefer starting their day with a workout, the Fitness Center features the latest high-tech exercise equipment. Residents can challenge their routine with a Pilates, yoga, or cycling class, or enjoy the outdoor fitness and yoga lawns.

Executive Office Suites will also be available, ensuring easy work-from-home access for residents. Other amenities will include a private theater room, wine room, golf room, children’s playroom, and a club room with a catering kitchen and bar.

Designed to provide a worry-free, comfortable lifestyle, One Park’s private amenities will be accompanied by 24-hour security, on-site property management, and access-controlled entry points. Dedicated concierge staff are always on-hand to provide an unmatched level of service, including valet parking, package delivery, and dog walking services.

One Park’s luxurious standards extend to each of the 149 spacious residences. These fully finished two- and three-bedroom floor plans range from 2,480 to 4,280 square feet. Bathed in natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows, these grand layouts feature impeccable finishes and a choice of porcelain slab, marble, or wood flooring throughout. Designer-coordinated kitchens feature imported high-end Italian cabinetry by Italkraft®, custom countertops, backsplashes, and premium Subzero® and Wolf® appliance packages. Residences will include fully built-out closets and a midnight bar in select primary bedrooms. Integrated audio, video, and lighting systems offer seamless personalization, with PMG smart home technology. The glass-railed terraces with summer kitchens treat every resident to views of Sarasota Bay and the Downtown Sarasota skyline.

To learn more about this inspired address, visit OneParkSarasota.com or call 941-232-7035 to schedule an appointment.