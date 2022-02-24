Join us in this fantastical forest for a delicious dinner and libations at Michael’s On East and to learn more about a family in our program.
Event Date: April 9, 2020
Event Description: Travel into the woods with us at our 22nd Annual Fairytale Ball! Take a voyage deep into the forest on a journey filled with unknown adventures that will require courage, belief, and heart. Dream big, make wishes, and let yourself explore as you seek the path to discovery.
Event Location: Michael's on East
Ticket Price: $250
Attire: Black tie & fairytale-inspired, ball gowns optional.
For tickets call 941-953-3877 ext. 1124, email [email protected] or visit us at https://www.childrenfirst.net/fairytaleball/.
