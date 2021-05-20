Hormone imbalance happens to us all as we age, according to Dr. Dana Fabiani, the founder and owner of Sarasota Wellness MD. Board-certified in Anti-aging and Regenerative medicine, she prescribes bio-identical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) for her patients to alleviate their symptoms and give them their lives back.

“Everyone goes through hormonal decreases throughout their lives,” Dr. Fabiani says. “A lot of people may not recognize that their symptoms are due to an imbalance or even what hormones are.”

Hormones are chemicals our bodies produce to communicate throughout the body to regulate functions like sleep, cognition, digestion and bone turnover. Common symptoms of hormonal imbalance include fatigue, brain fog, hair thinning, hot flashes, anxiety and a decreased sex drive. Symptoms can range from mild to severe.

While the natural aging process has the biggest impact on your hormone level, stress, poor diet, lack of sleep and toxin buildup in the body all can play a role in making things worse.

If you have noticed changes in your body recently, ask your doctor, “could these be related to my hormones?” Often, your lab results may show your hormones fall in the normal range, but they might be low for you. Don’t be afraid to get a second opinion.

Dr. Fabiani says BHRT has been life-changing for her patients. She works very closely with Sarasota Compounding Pharmacy to compound specific doses of BHRT for each patient. Hormones come in a variety of different delivery systems that Sarasota Compounding Pharmacy can formulate for each patient’s needs. This is especially great for sensitive individuals. For example, a 66-year-old woman came to her with a poor memory, brain fog and a habit of repeating herself. Now that she’s on BHRT, she’s one of Dr. Fabiani’s sharpest patients.

Another woman had multiple symptoms – hot flashes, poor sleep, heartburn, acid reflux, anxiety, anger, fatigue, among others. After starting on BHRT, she can hang out with friends again, is motivated to eat better and go the gym, and she no longer has hot flashes.

Men who are in andropause, the male equivalent to menopause, also benefit from BHRT.

Unlike synthetic hormones, bioidentical hormones replace what your body is used to making but not making anymore. Because they’re the same as our body’s hormones on a molecular level, bio-identical hormones are received by the body readily. Synthetic hormones, on the other hand, can cause serious side effects, such as blood clots and heart disease. Many of Dr. Fabiani’s patients have stayed on BHRT for years with only positive results.

She encourages people suffering from any of these symptoms to be proactive: take a ZRT Saliva test to help identify current hormone levels, speak to a physician, or visit a clinic specializing in BHRT.

Dr. Dana Fabiani, founder and owner of Sarasota Wellness MD, is board certified in Family Medicine & Anti-aging and Regenerative Medicine.

