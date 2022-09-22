Date: November 14, 2022, 6pm
Location: Michael’s on East
Join Aviva Senior Living for an Evening in Italy with a three-course Italian dinner, wine pairings and music by crooner Rob Satori, while raising funds for Aviva’s Benevolent Care Fund.
Ticket Price - $200
Contact information - Lynne Georgette at 941-203-6237 or [email protected]
Visit www.avivaseniorlife.org for more information!
