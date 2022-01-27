Whether you have “just” a typical headache, minor cold or common ache, or something more serious like a stroke or heart attack, knowing the right place to go is the first step in getting the care you require.

Dr. Danny Hierholzer, Medical Director for Lakewood Ranch Emergency Department and the Freestanding Emergency Department on Fruitville Road, answers questions to help you make that important decision.

Q: What is the difference between an Urgent Care clinic and an Emergency Department?

Urgent Care is for common conditions such as a cough, sore throat, ear infection and other minor illnesses. It is also appropriate for minor injuries such as sprains, strains and small cuts. Many patients visit an Urgent Care clinic if they cannot get an appointment with their primary care physician (PCP) or during a time when the PCP’s office is closed, such as weekends. Urgent Care clinics do not require appointments.

Q: What are some of the services available at Urgent Care facilities?

Urgent Care clinics administer vaccines, such as for flu, COVID-19 and tetanus shots. They may offer care for certain work-related injuries. Onsite X-rays are usually available, as is a laboratory for processing drug tests, some blood tests and other basic diagnostics. Routine physical exams and medical screenings are often offered as well.

Q: Should I go to an Urgent Care clinic if I think I’m having a heart attack or stroke or other serious condition?

No, Urgent Care clinics are not equipped with the diagnostic tools and treatments to properly address serious or life-threatening conditions. If a heart attack or stroke is suspected, you should call 911 immediately. Call 911 to be transported to the hospital for appropriate care.

It's important to go to an Emergency Department when you have:

Signs of a Stroke - dizziness, facial droop, trouble speaking, loss of arm or leg function *

- dizziness, facial droop, trouble speaking, loss of arm or leg function Symptoms of Heart Attack - chest pain, shortness of breath, sweating, jaw and/or arm pain

- chest pain, shortness of breath, sweating, jaw and/or arm pain Burns that are large or affect the face, hands or feet

that are large or affect the face, hands or feet Injuried with obvious deformity - broken bones, join dislocations

- broken bones, join dislocations Abdominal pain

Q: Can I go to Urgent Care for my routine visits?

No, an Urgent Care clinic is not a replacement for visiting your Primary Care Pysician or Speacialist. Continuity of care is the best care, so see "your" physicians regulary!

