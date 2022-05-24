Q: Is memory loss as you age normal?

Dr.G: First the distinction between normal and common must be made. Memory loss as you age is common but doesn’t make it normal. No one should accept cognitive issues as a normal part of aging. Cognitive decline occurs for a reason. The challenge is to identify the reasons and fix them.

Q: What causes Alzheimer’s and Cognitive Decline?

Dr.G: People are often told we don’t know what causes Alzheimer’s and nothing could be further from the truth. Over the past 25 years, through research lead by The Buck Institute at UCLA, we have identified 36 different things that cause dementia of all types including Alzheimer’s.

Q: How do you stop and reverse the symptoms of Alzheimer’s and Cognitive Decline?

Dr.G: The first thing that must be done is to uncover what is driving the problem. At The Carroll Institute we use specialized lab testing designed specifically for identifying these underlying causes. By working with a knowledgeable team, expert practitioner, well trained health coaches, modern nutritionist, and others, We are able to resolve these contributors one at a time.

Q: What do I do next?

Dr.G: We offer a “Free Discovery Phone Call” where you can speak with one of our certified brain coaches. You can ask questions, learn more about what we do, and decide if we’re a good fit for you.

Call Today for a Free Discovery phone call 941-350-7722

Dr. Glenn was trained by Dr. Dale Bredesen at UCLA in reversing the symptoms of Alzheimer’s and Cognitive Decline.

THE CARROLL INSTITUTE 1 SOUTH SCHOOL AVE., SUITE PH, SARASOTA, FL 34247 | thecarrollinstitute.com