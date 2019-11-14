Advanced Diagnostic Procedures and Treatments are Available at LWRMC

Electrophysiology studies determine if a patient is in need of a device or treatment to help normalize their heart rate and rhythm.

One such device is the ICD (cardioverter-debrillator). Battery-powered and about the size of a business card, the ICD is typically implanted below the collarbone. If the heartbeat is too fast, the device delivers life-saving electrical shock, helping to prompt the return to a normal rhythm.

A pacemaker is also a small device placed under the skin in the upper chest area. It has a computer that senses when the heart is beating at the wrong speed or out of rhythm and sends out electrical pulses, helping to regulate the heart.

Catheter ablation is another treatment for certain heart rhythm conditions, including SVT, also known as atrial tachycardia and atrial flutter. The doctor threads one or more catheters through blood vessels in the heart. Electrodes at the catheter tips use heat, extreme cold or radiofrequency energy to damage (ablate) a small spot of heart tissue and create an electrical block along the pathway that’s causing the abnormal heart rhythm.

Patients should work with their doctor to determine the best treatment. My approach is to help the patient make informed decisons. This starts with

a discussion, where I educate the patient on their condition in detail, yet, in simple terms.

There is often more than one treatment approach. I outline the risks and benefits of each option to help the patient make an informed decision.

Treating complex heart rhythm issues takes a lot of time and hard work. My speciality is rewarding. Patients recognize and appreciate my efforts.

I want my patients to know that I always put their interests first. The best advice I can give is to find a physician you can relate to, and who explains your condition in terms you understand.

I am new to the Lakewood Ranch area. I’m enjoying the warm weather and outdoor activities with my family. I’m happy to be here, caring for the cardiology patients at LWRMC.

Advanced Diagnostic Procedures and Treatments are Available at LWRMC To see the hospital’s services, visit LWRMC.com

Bradenton Cardiology Center recently welcome Jared Collins, DO.