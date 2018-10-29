At Sarasota Orthopedic Associates, we see so many patients of all ages with arthritis on a daily basis and unfortunately, it’s a condition most of us will eventually experience during our lifetime. The CDC (Center for Disease Control) published these alarming statistics:

1 in 2 people will have osteo-arthritis by the time they reach 85 years of age

2 in 3 people who are obese will experience arthritis in their lifetime

1 in 4 will develop hip arthritis

1 in 250 children under 18 years of age already have some form of arthritis

50% of adults report having arthritis

By 2030, over 65 million people will have a physician diagnose them with arthritis

While there is no current cure, there are ways to relieve the inflammation and discomfort accompanying arthritis. The most important protocol you are able to control is diet. Foods to avoid are sugar, alcohol, MSG, white carbohydrates,

red meat, trans-fats (found in many packaged foods … read the labels!), tomatoes, and fatty acids (found in certain oils and dressings). Your best diet to help contain inflammation should include ginger, walnuts, red bell peppers, carrots, beans, fish, fiber, watermelon, flax seed, apples, cherries, and berries.

Another important factor is exercise. “Motion is lotion” and “move it or lose it” are two clichés that hold much truth. Consider that walking and pool exercise may help ease discomfort. Always consult with your physician prior to starting any new exercise routine.

This year we are proud to announce our SOA hip and knee specialist, Dr. Jeffrey Silverstein, will be the 2018 Medical Honoree at the Arthritis Foundation Jingle Bell Run on December 15 at Benderson Park. Dr. Silverstein’s team, “The Achy Breaky Bones” will run and walk at this 5k event to raise awareness and money for the local foundation. There will be music, prizes, and fun at this family friendly event so please save the date and join us!

At Sarasota Orthopedic Associates, we have 3 locations with 12 physicians who are able to help you better manage and treat your discomfort from arthritis. We offer same day or next day appointments when needed. Our commitment is to get our patients back on their feet, back to work, back in the game, and back to life.

Jeffrey Silverstein, MD is a Board Certified and Fellowship Trained Orthopedic Surgeon with a specialty in hips and knees.