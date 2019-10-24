Sure, playgrounds are the most obvious place for a childhood injury or fall, but what about other places? Children are creative, curious, and uncoordinated, as well as energetic. A fall can happen in an instant with or without supervision. Injuries are a natural occurrence of childhood resulting in cuts, bruises, sprains, fractures, and broken bones.

The CDC (Center for Disease Con-trol) reported over 8,000 children nationwide are seen each day for fall injuries. Children under 5 years of age represent the highest proportion of childhood trauma emergency room visits.

Prevention is the best remedy and the #1 rule is supervision. Reported common injuries are from:

Falls from windows – Window screens do not adequately pre-vent a child from falling out of a window. Never place a child on or near a window sill. Window guards on those above one story add an extra safety measure for your child. When closed, keep windows locked.

Bouncy seats/portable car seats –These should never be placed on a table. A child vigorously kicking and bouncing may slow-ly move the carrier to teeter over the edge.

Stairs – A gate is an excellent deterrent to prevent serious falls down a staircase.

Shopping carts – Never allow a child to stand in a cart. Loss of balance, slight movement from the child, or bumped into by another cart can send a child tumbling.

Cribs – Ensure the rails are raised and locked. Children are masters of escape in an unse-cured crib. Frequently check the crib for loose parts.

Changing tables - Maintain constant contact to avoid the possibility of the child falling from the table.

Beds – Jumping on a bed is great fun but also dangerous. Bunk beds without safety railings are an accident waiting to happen.

Sports – Always, always, always have your child outfitted in the sport-appropriate protective gear.

Playgrounds – Look for those with wooden chips or sand. Avoid those with cement or grass.

It’s hard to keep our children safe from everything, but close supervision is the best preventive measure. If your child does suffer an injury, it’s good to know 360 ORTHOPEDICS treats children as well as adults to help get your little ones back in action.