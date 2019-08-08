What Is Medicare Part B? Medicare Part B is a supplement to the original Medicare plan and covers services and supplies that are medically necessary to treat health conditions. It’s for individuals aged 65 and older and for those who qualify because of a disability. Medicare Part B also covers an annual wellness visit.



Annual Wellness Visit

The Annual wellness visit is an integral part of your comprehensive medical care plan. During this visit, your entire medical history is updated and reviewed, and an individualized screening schedule for appropriate preventive services is developed.

Your primary healthcare provider may ask you to complete a questionnaire, called a “Health Risk Assessment.” Height, weight, blood pressure and other routine measurements will be noted, as well as detection of any cognitive impairment. Advance Care planning may also be discussed.

The free annual wellness visit can be very important to preventing illness and detecting health problems early when they are easier to treat. However, you should see your primary care provider regularly for management of known health conditions and as needed for any illness, change in conditions or concerns related to your health.



Your Annual Wellness Visit: What You Should Know

Many health screenings are available based on your age, sex and health history.

Examples Include:

Bone mass measurements for osteoporosis

Mammograms for breast cancer screening to be consistent

Screenings for Cardiovascular disease

Colon cancer

Depression

Diabetes

Lung cancer

Ultrasound for abdominal aortic aneurysm

Medical nutrition therapy

Preventive immunizations, such as the influenza virus and pneumococcal vaccine

What to Bring to Your Annual Wellness Visit

A complete list of all medications, including vitamins and supplements

Names of all healthcare providers

Your immunization records

Copies of any previous labs or previous preventive screening results

