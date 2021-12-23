Our northern neighbors are gearing up for snow, sleet and slush during the holidays. Here in Florida, we just have to choose which long-sleeved shirts we’re going to dust off when those short-lived cold fronts hit (more on dust later). If you’re like the average Floridian, these brief brushes of cooler air will also encourage you to select the “heat” setting on your thermostat.

Wait, there’s a “heat’ setting?

It doesn’t get a lot of use here in our corner of the country, but heat is an option. Since your heater sits dormant for months at a time, you may notice an unpleasant surprise when you turn it on for the first time this season. If your heater smells like it’s burning, here’s why—and if you should be concerned.

Dust

Just like those winter clothes we mentioned earlier, an HVAC system can accumulate dust and other particles from the air supply in your home. This dust is the most common source of a burning smell from your heater. When the heat is turned on, these materials stir around and eventually burn up, causing that short-lived stench. If it continues after one or two heating cycles, consider contacting a pro for help.

Overheating Heater

If it has been a while since you’ve changed your air filter, this could be the reason for that burning smell. It’s possible that all the dirt and debris stuck to your filter is obstructing airflow, which in turn, causes your heater to work harder than it should. When this happens, the motors can overheat and start to emit that burning smell that is flowing through your house. The fix? Make sure you start off the winter season with a new air filter!

It’s Electric

If your heater is still letting out a smoky, electrical odor after its initial startup for the season, it could be a sign of a much bigger problem. Electrical shorts and other malfunctions may be occurring in your system, leaving your HVAC unit and home in danger. If you have a constant smoky, electrical smell coming from your vents, turn off your system and call an HVAC professional right away.

The Badger Bottom Line

Along with twinkling lights, halls decked with decorations and gift lists being checked off, a burning smell from the first use of your HVAC heat is a sure sign of the holiday season. While this familiar fragrance is usually caused by dust and normally fades after a heating cycle or two, you should call a professional right away if you notice an electrical hint to the scent. If your unit needs to be replaced, now is the right time with our New A/C Guarantee. You can get the cooling system of your choice with financing options available, plus a 10-year maintenance plan and a 10-year warranty on parts and labor. Give us a call to learn more!