When it comes to high-end home design, Florida’s Gulf Coast certainly knows how to exceed expectations. Our year-round tropical temperatures and multi-hued sunsets inspire the latest trends. Occasionally, however, we encounter homes that surpass even our wildest dreams with features and architectural designs that have jumped off the pages of a storybook and into our backyard. Michael Saunders & Company is proud to present three properties that do just that with breathtaking features one can only describe as exceptional.

Award-winning design and location - 5 beds | 6 baths | 7,121 sq. ft.

Welcome to West Wind, a sprawling modern masterpiece on the north end of Casey Key with spectacular views of both the Gulf and bay. Created by New York architect and former architecture department chair at Harvard, Toshiko Mori, the home was designed as a glass prism, diffusing daylight into a spectrum of colors creating a living-art spectacular. 316 N Casey Key Rd

Renowned luxury - 4 beds | 4 baths | 4,668 sq. ft.

Incredible views. Impeccable service. Privacy. This stunning Ritz-Carlton penthouse with exceptional appointments sits high above Sarasota Bay, offering sparkling water views from every major room. Interior appointments by renowned interior designer Sally Trout accent unobstructed views of the bay, barrier islands, Gulf of Mexico, and beyond. 35 Watergate Dr, #1803

Spectacular in every way - 4 beds | 4 baths | 4,426 sq. ft.