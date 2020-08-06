Dear Sarasota Citizens,

My name is Don Patterson, and I am running for City Commission, District 2. I entered this race because I believe it’s time to get the intelligent and responsive government Sarasota deserves.

In a matter of days, you’ll be faced with a big decision - who will be the best candidate to represent YOU?

I want to offer Sarasota citizens an alternative. I am not a politician. I am a successful business and civic leader with 35 years of experience running efficient and profitable organizations. As a private citizen, I am already actively involved in a number of initiatives addressing city issues. I am running a fully self-funded campaign to combat the existing political machine, and the gross influence of special interest and those hiding behind Political Action Committee donations. They support failed policies and politicians known for returning favors.

It’s time for a new vision and a leader who will serve the citizens. Over the last few terms, the city has squandered great opportunities to deliver a more efficient government and improve our quality of life issues. Now the city is facing unprecedented challenges and revenue shortfalls beyond the current commissions’ capabilities and experience. We need leadership that has experience, common sense, innovation, and passion to make necessary changes.

The city commission can work with the right leaders. Now is the time to bring the best, brightest, and most accomplished people to lead Sarasota through significant challenges and into a brighter future.

I’m asking for your support in the August 18th primary election so that you have a choice for a candidate who has strong leadership, a clear vision, innovative ideas, and the determination to:

Revitalize our Economy

Innovate our City Government

Require Public Input on All Projects of Any Size

Preserve and Protect our Neighborhoods

Manage Infrastructure Project Costs

Maintain Public Safety

Solve the Homeless Crisis with Compassion

Support Our City’s Arts and Culture Community

Implement Smart Congestion Solutions

Protect our Environment

Create More Green Spaces and Parks

It’s time to choose your future government. Will you choose career politicians run by special interests or will you choose fresh ideas and new energy committed to serving YOU?

Please visit my website to learn more about how I plan to serve the citizens of Sarasota: www.donpatterson.us.

Sincerely,

Don Patterson

City Commission, District 2

Paid political advertisement paid for and approved by Don Patterson, Non-partisan for Sarasota City Commission, District 2.