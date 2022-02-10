If you are at risk for heart disease, Bradenton Cardiology Center has a screening test that can help detect the amount of calcium deposits, or plaque, in coronary arteries.

The cardiologists at Bradenton Cardiology Center say calcium scores can be an important tool to diagnose atherosclerotic coronary artery disease. Patients with risk factors such as family history of heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, being overweight, diabetes, being a smoker or living an inactive or stressful lifestyle should consider getting the Coronary Artery Calcium Score test. Women aged 55 and older and men aged 45 and older may consider getting the test for heart disease as well.

The Coronary Artery Calcium Score test uses specialized CT scan technology to calculate a result based on the volume and density of calcium present, which is a marker for the presence of underlying atherosclerotic heart plaque. The noninvasive test takes approximately 15 minutes. There are no needles, dyes or liquids to swallow.

