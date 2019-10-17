Safari Sarasota’s Interactive Cooking Dinner on Thursday, October 24 benefits Sarasota’s All Heart Fund, an arm of South Africa's Good Work Foundation. It is truly a one-of-a-kind event and guests can expect to be delighted by an interactive cooking experience, award-winning South African wines & spirits, and internationally recognized special guests. In fact, Safari Sarasota is the only event series in the United States that brings together celebrated wildlife activists, conservationists, and literacy advocates from South Africa's Good Work Foundation and its founding patron, the Londolozi Game Reserve. The evening will be a celebration of the All Heart Fund, a Sarasota-based initiative created by Terri & Michael Klauber and Beth & Steve Knopik, that is delivering education technology to rural, low-income South African school children.

Guests will be transformed into "chefs" for the evening, taking turns cooking tableside, led by Chef Anna Ridgewell from Londolozi Game Reserve in South Africa and Chef Jamil Pineda of Michael's On East. From novice to professional, all are encouraged to follow along with the Chef’s simple recipe instructions and prepare each course with pre-measured ingredients. Each of the four courses will be served with perfectly-paired South African wines.

While our newly-minted chefs are stirring and sipping, each guest will learn more about the cause that has brought them together. The All Heart Fund was founded in honor of Leanna Knopik, a 16-year-old Sarasota native who passed away almost one year after visiting (and falling in love with) South Africa. It was Leanna's dream to educate children in the rural villages of South Africa. The All Heart Fund supports Leanna’s dream, as a fundraising arm for the award-winning South African based nonprofit, Good Work Foundation, promoting digital literacy and education in rural South Africa.

Here is some insight into the impact of this event series, by the numbers: Safari Sarasota 8,366 mi to Hazyview, SA (Home of Good Work Foundation)

$200,000 fundraising goal for 2019

7,000 students with access to digital learning each week thanks to the Good Work Foundation

$750 places a rural school student into the GWF Bridging Academy

$75 enables a rural school student to attend GWF’s Open Learning Academy for one full school year

6 celebrity guests visiting from South Africa

5 schools opened thanks to funds raised at past Safari Sarasota events

3 Sarasota County teachers sent to Good Work Foundation

Since 2013, the All Heart Fund, in partnership with Good Work Foundation, has helped build five new schools that currently provide digital literacy access to over 7,000 South Africa school children and young adults each week!

The All Heart Fund has been able to accomplish this through bi-annual Safari Sarasota events. Funds raised by previous Safari Sarasota events have also sponsored three Sarasota County teachers to travel to South Africa and work alongside teachers at the Good Work Foundation digital learning centers.

This year's Safari Sarasota events will bring celebrity guests from South Africa including author and co-owner of Londolozi Game Reserve, Dave Varty; international author and wildlife activist, Boyd Varty; CEO and Co-Founder of the Good Work Foundation, Kate Groch; Leanna's original safari guide from Londolozi Reserve, James Tyrrell; and returning to lead the culinary team is Londolozi Game Reserve Executive Chef, Anna Ridgewell.

