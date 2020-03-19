Look around you – 1 in 24 people in this country are at risk of developing colorectal cancer (CRC). The American Cancer Society estimates around 53,200 will be caused by CRC in 2020. The good news? Prevention is possible.

Screening saves lives.

Fortunately, when discovered early CRC is highly treatable. There are around 1 million survivors currently in the U.S. That’s why screening is crucial and can save your life! The American Cancer Society recommends that those without a family history of CRC to begin screenings at age 45. If you have risk factors that make you more susceptible to the disease, you may need to start earlier.

A colonoscopy is the most common screening tool, but there are other methods your gastroenterologist may recommend depending on your medical history.

Potential risk factors:

• Smoking

• Alcohol abuse

• Family history

• Personal history of polyps/cancer

• Physical inactivity

Colorectal cancer doesn’t care about your age.

While the overall number of CRC cases is decreasing in the U.S., the incidence in younger patients is on the rise. It’s essential for people of all ages to pay attention to their body and see a doctor immediately if something seems wrong.

Common symptoms:

• Unusual change in bowel movements

• Abdominal pain/discomfort

• Bloody stool

• Unexpected weakness/fatigue

• Abnormal weight loss

Catch cancer before it advances. Know the signs and help prevent!

