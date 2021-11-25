It feels like it was just yesterday that we were giving you some helpful tips on how to stay cool through the summer heat. Well, we blinked, and here we are preparing for the holidays.

That was fast.

First up … Thanksgiving! While the list of things to set, mash and cook may be checked, if you’re hosting guests this turkey day here in Florida, there are some steps you’ll want to take to ensure everyone is comfortable while filling up with all the fixings.

You’ll be thankful you did.

It doesn’t matter how tasty your turkey may be. If your guests are sweating from sitting in your hot house, they won’t enjoy a bite. That’s why paying a little extra attention to your HVAC system before the big day can make your holiday happy and comfy for everyone. Here’s how:

Change it.

It is always important to change your cooling system’s air filter. If you have not replaced it recently, do so prior to turkey time to ensure your guests are receiving quality air and your system works efficiently.

Exhaust it.

All that turkey day cooking is sure to heat up your home – you need to let some of this hot air out before it spreads throughout the home. Be sure to turn the exhaust fan on, since that will help get rid of that classic stovetop heat and steam, making way for the cool air of your A/C.

Don’t blast it.

On its own, having a big group of people in your home can make temps rise. Add in that hot oven and cooktop, and your place can get pretty toasty. Blasting your A/C to quickly cool the situation could cause your system to give out – making things even worse. A few hours before your guests arrive, drop the temperature down 2 to 3 degrees more than normal. When your guests fill your home, it will be a comfortable temperature and the heat from cooking won’t be as noticeable.

Tune it.

If it’s been a while and you really want your home to keep its cool through Thanksgiving, schedule a quick HVAC tune-up with a trusted, professional technician. A simple, thorough inspection includes a thermostat check, airflow checks, duct inspection, capacitor testing, safety control tests, compressor operation check and many more assessments that can uncover any potential issues and avoid a major breakdown over the holidays.

The Badger Bottom Line

The last thing you need to worry about during Thanksgiving is whether your home can keep its cool for your guests. By taking some steps to prepare, you can have your HVAC up to the task with no troubles – and everything will be just gravy. If your unit needs to be replaced, now is the right time with our New A/C Guarantee. You can get the cooling system of your choice with financing options available, plus a 10-year maintenance plan and a 10-year warranty on parts and labor.

