Children First Rockin’ Lobster Beach Party

Date: Saturday, November 5, 2022

Time: 6pm – 11pm

Location: Sharky’s on the Pier - 1600 Harbor Drive S, Venice, FL 34285

Are you ready for a rockin’ good time?

Enjoy the easy, breezy atmosphere at our Rockin’ Lobster Beach Party as the sun sets over the Venice Fishing Pier. Kick back and relax in our special lounge presented by Presenting Sponsor TRUIST, where you can sip on all of your favorite libations.

With lobster and delectable fare from Fins at Sharky’s, scrumptious s’mores, upbeat live music, and impactful testimonials from Children First families, this event is not to be missed!

Tickets: $250

Contact information: [email protected] or 941-953-3877 ext. 1126

Learn more at https://www.childrenfirst.net/sponsorships/rockin-lobster/

Tropical attire recommended!