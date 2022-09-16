Children First Rockin’ Lobster Beach Party
Date: Saturday, November 5, 2022
Time: 6pm – 11pm
Location: Sharky’s on the Pier - 1600 Harbor Drive S, Venice, FL 34285
Are you ready for a rockin’ good time?
Enjoy the easy, breezy atmosphere at our Rockin’ Lobster Beach Party as the sun sets over the Venice Fishing Pier. Kick back and relax in our special lounge presented by Presenting Sponsor TRUIST, where you can sip on all of your favorite libations.
With lobster and delectable fare from Fins at Sharky’s, scrumptious s’mores, upbeat live music, and impactful testimonials from Children First families, this event is not to be missed!
Tickets: $250
Contact information: [email protected] or 941-953-3877 ext. 1126
Learn more at https://www.childrenfirst.net/sponsorships/rockin-lobster/
Tropical attire recommended!
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.