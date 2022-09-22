Title: Children First Flip Flops & Fashion Luncheon

Date: Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Time: 11am to 2pm

Location: Sharky’s on the Pier - 1600 Harbor Drive S, Venice, FL 34285

Celebrate by the sea with a fabulous day of sun, fun, and fashion!

Feel the sand beneath your toes as you dine on delicious fare from Sharky’s on the Pier and enjoy the fresh gulf breeze as you watch friends and colleagues strut down the runway in the latest fashions from Bealls.

Sip and shop at our “Bubble Bar” in support of at-risk children and families, hear impactful stories from Children First families, and enjoy learning more about how your support makes a difference in the lives of those we serve. This is a sell-out event, so don’t delay!

Tickets: $175

Contact information: [email protected] or 941-953-3877 ext. 1126

Visit https://www.childrenfirst.net/sponsorships/flip-flops-fashion/ for more information.

Tropical attire recommended!