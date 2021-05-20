There have been several recent changes by the government that allow more people living in Florida to sign-up for affordable health insurance. The COVID-19 relief law (American Rescue Plan) provides additional financial assistance and allows even more Floridians to get health insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA/Obamacare).

The government has also reopened enrollment in ACA plans until August 15. This means you can take advantage of the new financial assistance options that are available.

Highlights of these recent changes include:

If you are currently enrolled in an ACA plan, you may now be eligible for more financial assistance toward your monthly bill, or upgrade your plan for the same cost. The monthly cost will decrease roughly $50 per person and $85 per policy on average.*

If you couldn’t receive financial assistance (or a subsidy) in the past because your income was too high, you may be able to now. Approximately 239,000 Floridians are now eligible for financial assistance who didn’t qualify previously.*

Four out of five people who sign-up for an ACA plan can find one for $10 or less per month.*

If you enrolled in an ACA plan last year, contact Florida Blue for help reassessing your financial assistance and your plan. Our licensed agents can explain these recent changes and how they may lower your bills. Florida Blue has agents who can speak to you on the phone or by video chat to explain your options. They’ll take the time to understand your budget, your situation, your needs and concerns, and then match you to an affordable plan that works for you.

You can find an agent located in your community ready to help you by visiting FloridaBlue.com/EnrollNow, calling 800-670-9271 or contacting our Sarasota Florida Blue Center at 941-308-2042 at University Town Center.

*Source: Department of Health and Human Services

