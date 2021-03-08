We are often asked, “can a foolish fad design effect the sale of my home in the future?” There is rarely a simple answer to this question because what is one person’s fad is another person’s favorite. It is why white subway tile has been “in” for nearly the last decade; why wood-look tile continues to be the most popular flooring choice for Floridians; why white shaker cabinets are our best seller. But, if you’re tired of the same-old design choices, you can make a few that will likely help your resell value and buck the trend.

Play with tile: Backsplashes and an easy way to add color, texture, and pattern – and they are easier to remove and replace as trends change. The most neutral choice would be a traditional natural stone backsplash. A slightly bolder choice would be a mosaic pattern with a few accent colors. The boldest option would be a tile accented by gold or silver in a loud pattern. Coupled with a more traditional cabinet and flooring, the tile can be a focal point that displays your personal taste.

Add color: Two-toned cabinetry is an excellent way to bring bold color into a space. The key is to choose colors that accent each other and keep the room’s feeling intact. In a smaller kitchen, you might select a dark cabinet for the base and a white cabinet for the uppers to keep the space feeling light and bright. In a large kitchen, using bold, deep colors to fill the space can help it feel homier. In a modern home where white is the word, using colored cabinetry can break up the space.

Choose texture: Stone accent walls in entry ways, around fireplaces, or heading up the stairs are an excellent way to add interest to a space. Adorning a space with stacked stoned, dark wood tones, or raised panel brick bring style and sophistication to a traditionally “boring” space.

We agree that considering your resale value is critical when making design choices. But don’t be afraid of fads, instead see how they might add to the value and choose them wisely.

For over 55 years, Design Works has been helping homeowners and designers transform their space with premium tile, natural stone, custom cabinetry, shutters, countertops and more.