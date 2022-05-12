Event Date: May 17-20, 2022 at 6:30pm
Event Location: Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 1534 Mound Street, Sarasota, FL 34236
Event Description: Enjoy some of your favorite local powerhouse singers including Kathryn Parks, Berry Ayers, Eve Caballero, Alana Opie and Jennifer Baker singing amazing Broadway tunes right off the beautiful Sarasota Bay in the enchanting Marie Selby Botanical Garden.
Ticket Price: Adults $26.50 Students under 24 $14 (Call 941.365.2494 to purchase student tickets)
Contact information: 941.365.2494 or theplayers.org
URL: https://tickets.theplayers.org/TheatreManager/1/login?event=925
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.