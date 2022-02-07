Event Date: February 12, 2022
Event Location: Various events along the Manatee River
Event Description: The seventh annual Bradenton River Regatta oozed over-the-top exhilaration coupled with all the traditional festival favorites - music, food, fun things to do - in one awe-gasping extravaganza that will fascinate spectators of all ages long after the day is done.
Ticket Price: FREE!
For more information visit http://bradentonarearegatta.com/.
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.