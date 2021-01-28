On a tranquil 260-foot stretch of pristine Longboat Key sand, the island’s first-of-its-kind boutique condominium will welcome residents in less than two years. With only 16 spacious residences, new luxury condominium Sage Longboat Key is nearly 50 percent sold and availability is decreasing fast since sales launched just four months ago. This beachfront haven will provide a lifestyle of relaxed, barefoot pleasures, resort-style amenities and breathtaking 360-degree views of both Gulf waters & Sarasota Bay. At Sage, the entire community is designed with personal health and environmental wellness in mind. Its idyllic beachfront location is just minutes from St. Armands Circle and a short drive from Sarasota’s thriving downtown.

The Property Markets Group (PMG) development team has created an unprecedented blend of elegant luxury and healthy lifestyle at Sage Longboat Key. This innovative wellness approach is anchored by three core elements: air, water and light. These themes are seamlessly integrated within the residences and amenities to awaken and restore physical and emotional well-being for an optimal environment.

Ranging from 4,000 to 4,300 square feet, the contemporary residences feature upscale finishes, premium appliances and refined details that reflect sophisticated style and state-of-the-art smart technology. Advanced water and air purification, as well as circadian lighting have been holistically integrated into the building’s design. Expansive 4-bedroom/4.5-bath layouts boast panoramic views of the Gulf of Mexico and Sarasota Bay through expansive walls of floor-to-ceiling windows and from multiple large terraces with Summer kitchens. Four penthouse residences feature private rooftops with plunge pools overlooking the beach.

Residents will revel in relaxation and outdoor entertaining using the Gulf-front Olympic lap pool with kid-friendly play area, an expansive sundeck with chaise lounges, private cabanas and a fire pit for nighttime gatherings. For convenience, a Pool & Beach Attendant will be on-site catering to every need. Keeping with the wellness design, residents will have a private modern Fitness Center featuring highperformance equipment that accommodates all levels of fitness. A meticulously landscaped meditative garden and yoga promenade are dedicated to mindfulness. Sage is a pet-friendly community with a private dog walking path and available pet grooming and walking services.

With personal security of utmost importance, this gated community with guardhouse offers each residence private dedicated garage parking with direct elevator access and keyless entry. 24-hour white-glove security and concierge services provide residents peace of mind and assistance with reservations and coordinating desired services.

Recently released for sale, this unique opportunity represents an extremely limited offering. Developers PMG and Floridays have named Premier Sotheby’s International Realty as the exclusive sales representation. The opportunity to own newly constructed, gorgeously designed residences directly on the beach is very rare in Longboat Key. Priced from $4 million to over $7 million, and scheduled for completion in 2022, Sage Longboat Key’s available inventory is decreasing fast. To learn how you own in this extraordinary community, inquire at www.SageLBK.com or call (941) 919-3903 to schedule an appointment.