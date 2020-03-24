Beach bound anyone?

While some areas are internationally recognized for their architecture or skyscrapers, Florida’s Gulf Coast is mostly widely known for one thing: gorgeous beaches. For both residents and visitors from around the world, Florida’s Gulf Coast beaches make spending time in our area truly special. With miles of soft, white sand lapped by gentle azure waters, each day is a tropical respite capped by a glorious sunset folding softly beyond the shimmering horizon.

Whether you appreciate a more serene, bustling, or old-Florida atmosphere, you are sure to find a stretch of coastline along our shores that suits your idea of a perfect beach getaway.

Serene beaches

Florida's Gulf Coast offers sun-drenched strands of peace and privacy. Imagine your own secluded beach as far as the eye can see, shared only by your nearest neighbor. The laidback barrier island of Casey Key and Manasota Key offer residents comfy cottages and grand estates along quiet shores.

Nestled along 150 feet of Gulf of Mexico frontage, Sea Glass Bluff on Manasota Key is a newly renovated coastal contemporary residence poised to enjoy the beauty of the beach.

To the south, the islands of Palm, Little Gasparilla and Useppa can only be reached by boat, ensuring your day is a truly tropical escape.

Bustling beaches

You’ll discover one of the top ranked beaches in the world on Siesta Key with locals lounging on the soft quartz sands and tourists savoring sorbet in Siesta Village. The beaches of Lido Key are equally magnificent, offering a more European ambiance near the boutique-lined sidewalks of St. Armands Circle.

To the north, Longboat Key provides island-style luxury and privacy for its residents while Bradenton Beach is a popular destination for a leisurely day spent soaking in the sun or dining on Bridge Street.

Old-Florida beaches

On Anna Maria Island, Holmes Beach is known for its charming shopping and dining districts, eclectic cafes, and corner antique shops. The never-too-crowded Englewood Beach on Manasota Key offers plenty of opportunities for shelling, while Venice is well-known for its dog-friendly Brohard Paw Park and Beach.

And on Gasparilla Island, Boca Grande is straight out of a bygone era, with idyllic streetscapes, no traffic lights, and quiet beaches touched by gentle surf.

