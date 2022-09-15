Hi, I'm Charlie and I just started 1st grade. For most kids, back to school means back to work. But at the Club, my friends and I worked hard all summer and now we can't wait to show you what we can do this school year.

For Quavian, he's positive last year's A in Reading will turn into an A+. He spent the summer hitting the books while others hit the beach. You'll be writing your our story in no time, Quavian!

For Kamiyah, she'll be at the Club showing everyone why she's goig to be the next great chef. While others were sizzling in the sun, she was sizzling a vegetable medley in our Culinary Arts program. You're heating up, Kamiyah!

For Akiel, he's serving on a local Board of Directors after completing the STAR Leadership Training. While others were bored at home, he was training to be on a Board. Character, check. Leadership, check. Go, Akiel!

For Dani, she'll be at the Club doing stuff for college like ACT/SAT prep, financial aid guidance and access to over $60 million in scholarships. I don't know what any of that means but it sure sounds impressive! While others were visiting cooler places, Dani spent the summer visiting Florida colleges with the Teen Program. More like YOUniversity, Dani!

The Club was helping us all summer and now it will help us all school year to reach out goals. Thanks to the Club, my friends and I will be ready for any challenge this school year has in store.

But the Club is there for us because you're there for us. You make all these things possible.

See yourself helping Club members like me. Your support will help thousands of us become the next great writers, chefs, leaders and whatever else we put our minds to. The possibilities are endless when people like you invest in kids like us. See yourself supporting great futures at the Club.

And, if you really want to see yourself at the Club, I'd love to show you around! Go to bgcsdc.org or call 941-366-3911 for a private tour of any of our Clubs.