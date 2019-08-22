If you haven’t heard the news already, Sarasota Orthopedic Associates has undergone a big change … our name. We continue to offer the same up-to-date technology and treatment with the same skilled physicians at the same three locations. And yes, we continue to offer same day/next day appointments. Only our name changed. Take a look at our metamorphosis:

360 ORTHOPEDICS was founded in 1978 in a building on Hawthorne Street under the name of Sarasota Orthopedic Associates. By 2003, we outgrew our original location, thus renovating and moving into the former Doctors Hospital building at 2750 Bahia Vista Street. This is currently our largest facility and is home to a full range of orthopedic services from foot and ankle to neck and spine as well as X-ray, MRI, Physical Therapy, and a full size pool for aquatic therapy.

As our physicians began to treat patients from outlying areas, a second office was built in 2012 in Lakewood Ranch to accommodate “out east” patients. Our third location, built in 2014, is located in Venice with easy access from the highway and serves our patients from Venice to Punta Gorda.

As 360 ORTHOPEDICS continues to grow, we are adding new services, physicians, and technology to better serve you, our patients. Our presence in Lakewood Ranch has outgrown the current location and in a couple of months we will move into a brand new building at 5958 Silver Falls Run (near Earth Fare). The innovative 10,000 square foot facility will be home to our current range of services along with additional amenities.

While our former name served us well for forty years, it did not completely reflect our growing mission, and, it implied boundaries of the areas we serve. Our name 360 ORTHOPEDICS now reflects that patients are the center of our care and that we serve a large footprint on the Florida Suncoast. We continue to provide the same excellent care and service and, our new name embodies a larger vision of the future. The blue and green colors of our logo represent not only the stunning Gulf watesr and majestic palm trees, those colors also signify health, balance, trust, and strength. The word “hope” rests in the center of our 360 logo.

The physicians and staff at 360 ORTHOPEDICS are committed to providing the highest level of comprehensive, compassionate, and professional care. Our mission is to get our patients back on their feet, back to work, back in the game, and back to life.

Take a look at our new website www.360-orthopedics.com