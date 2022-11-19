Atomic Holiday Bazaar
November 26 from Noon - 7PM
November 27 from 11am - 6PM
Robarts Arena, Sarasota Fairgrounds
3000 Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota FL 34237
$6 Admission / 12 & Under Free
A Sarasota holiday shopping tradition featuring arts and crafts created by Atomic Misfit Makers returns after a two year snooze. Moneypox, a pandemic, lions, tigers and squares, ain't nothing stopping Atomic's 15th Crafty Catastrophe!
