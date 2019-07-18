Over 60% of men starting around age 35 up to 85% of men by age 50 are affected by Androgenetic alopecia or AGA better known as male pattern baldness. Balding and thinning can lead to decreased confidence, decreased self-esteem and often depression.

So, what causes this condition?

First let me tell you what does not. Wearing a hat does not cause baldness. It does cover it up and is great protection from the UV rays of the sun, but it doesn’t cause your hair to fall out. Many people also believe it is from your mother’s side of the family. Not 100% correct, so stop blaming your mom. Genetics play a role, but so does hormonal factors. The X chromosome is significantly involved in the development of AGA, but it is not the sole cause. There are other areas on your chromosomes that also contribute to your hair or lack there of.

Yes, this will get technical, but it is important to understand in making a decision regarding your AGA. Men produce testosterone and testosterone is converted into Dihydrotestosterone or DHT by an enzyme called 5 alpha-Reductase, and it is this DHT that signals the hair follicles on the top of the head to shrink. As the follicle becomes smaller, the hair produced by that follicle becomes finer, thinner and shorter, until it becomes dormant and no longer grows. The follicles on the sides and back of the head do not have receptors for DHT and therefore never stop growing, hence, the horseshoe shape bald men have, and from this we get the “combover”!

Medical treatments for baldness? Finasteride (Propecia), blocks the synthesis of Type II 5 alpha-Reductase which prevents the conversion of testosterone to DHT. No DHT, No more hair loss. Once you stop using Finasteride, you are now exposed to DHT and hair loss. Minoxidil (Rogaine), is a high blood pressure medication that does two things:

It increases blood supply to the follicle, keeping it from shrinking. It also has an effect on DNA synthesis which stimulates hair growth. Again, stopping use of this medication will stop its beneficial effects. Let’s not forget, there are also possible side effects from these medications. Loss of libido, erectile dysfunction and skin irritation to name a few. A more permanent solution is the hair transplant. This is where we gently and methodically remove follicles from the back of the head and place them in areas of need to give you a fuller looking head of hair. The hair never falls out since it was taken from an area not effected by DHT.

HHR specializes in follicular Unit Extraction and transplant using the only FDA approved method for hair transplants. We also utilize other therapies to stimulate growth as well as reactivation of dormant follicles.

