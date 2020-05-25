Architecture is woven into the fabric of our Gulf Coast culture, with famed structural pioneers of the Sarasota Modern movement, such as Paul Rudolph, Tim Siebert, Victor Lundy, Guy Peterson and Carl Abbott, blending shape, light, and function to create a tapestry of forward-thinking and iconic homes across our landscape. With that in mind, Michael Saunders & Company presents four inspirational homes designed to the smallest detail with spaces that would make even Architectural Digest envious.



Award-winning design and location 6 beds | 7 baths | 7,121 sq. ft.

Welcome to West Wind, a sprawling modern masterpiece on the north end of Casey Key with dreamy views of both the Gulf and bay. Created by New York architect and former architecture department chair at Harvard, Toshiko Mori, the home was designed as a dichroic glass prism, diffusing daylight into a spectrum of colors creating a living-art spectacular. 316 N Casey Key Rd

An entertainer’s dream 4 beds | 4 baths | 6,250 Sq. Ft.

This thoughtfully designed single-level home provides over 2,000 sq. ft. of open living area that appears to float New Pass. Recently renovated by Jonathan Parks Architects, it graciously accommodates an open-air pool at living level, gourmet kitchen, and an oversized two-story garage. Private gardens and decks provide four, serene entertaining areas, including a rooftop pavilion for sunset gatherings. 1339 Westway Dr