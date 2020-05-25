Architecture is woven into the fabric of our Gulf Coast culture, with famed structural pioneers of the Sarasota Modern movement, such as Paul Rudolph, Tim Siebert, Victor Lundy, Guy Peterson and Carl Abbott, blending shape, light, and function to create a tapestry of forward-thinking and iconic homes across our landscape. With that in mind, Michael Saunders & Company presents four inspirational homes designed to the smallest detail with spaces that would make even Architectural Digest envious.
Award-winning design and location 6 beds | 7 baths | 7,121 sq. ft.
Welcome to West Wind, a sprawling modern masterpiece on the north end of Casey Key with dreamy views of both the Gulf and bay. Created by New York architect and former architecture department chair at Harvard, Toshiko Mori, the home was designed as a dichroic glass prism, diffusing daylight into a spectrum of colors creating a living-art spectacular. 316 N Casey Key Rd
An entertainer’s dream 4 beds | 4 baths | 6,250 Sq. Ft.
Hamptons-style hideaway 5 beds | 7 baths | 10,207 sq. ft.
Steeped in privacy with 152’ of bay frontage on a walled and gated acre of tropical perfection, this grand Hamptons-style home is a vision. Over 10,000 sq. ft. of effortless comfort is soaked in natural light via stunning structural features including a dramatic two-story living room, spired family room overlooking Sarasota Bay, and a magazine-worthy master suite. 6629 Peacock Rd
Captivating tropical splendor 3 beds | 3 baths | 5,248 sq. ft.
This Gulf-to-bay architectural gem on Manasota Key was designed so that every detail enhances the natural beauty of the tropical landscape and its incredible vistas. This estate commands an awe-factor beyond compare with an arboretum-like atmosphere and abundant windows that grant waterfront views from nearly every room. 773 N Manasota Key Rd
