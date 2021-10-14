Surgeons at Lakewood Ranch Medical Group are among the first in the Manatee and Sarasota County areas to use the Savi Scout® wire-free radar localization system during breast-conservation surgery.

What Is the SAVI SCOUT® WireFree Localization System?

SCOUT assists surgeons to precisely locate breast abnormalities during surgical procedures. It is FDA cleared and a preferred alternative to the older technique of wire localization. The system works by using non-radioactive, radar technology to provide real-time distance measurement guidance during breast surgery. The ability to precisely locate tumors can increase the probability of complete cancer removal and can reduce the likelihood of needing follow-up surgeries. Additionally, SCOUT provides surgeons with the ability to strategically plan incisions resulting in less tissue removal and better cosmetic outcomes.*

What Are the Advantages of SCOUT Versus Wire Localization?

The mainstay of treatment, until recently, has been wire localization to pinpoint a tumor. Historically a thin, hooked guidewire was placed by a radiologist through the skin and into the lesion. The surgeon then used the wire to help guide the removal of the tumor. The wire was usually placed immediately prior to the surgical procedure. This required a high degree of coordination between radiological and surgical schedules and created the potential for procedural delays. Once placed, women would have to wait with one or more wires sticking out of their breasts, which could be uncomfortable and could result in displacement of the wire. Finally, the ideal skin entry site for the wire was often distant from the ideal location of the skin incision increasing the potential for lessthan-optimal cosmetic outcomes.

With SCOUT the reflector that localizes the tumor can be placed up to 30 days prior to surgery, simplifying surgical scheduling for both patients and physicians. The SCOUT reflector is not visible, does not restrict patient’s daily activities, and is removed at the time of surgery.

In addition to using the SAVI SCOUT system in the management of breast cancer Dr. Dexter and Alexa Kinder, PA-C also treat common breast conditions such as fibrocystic breast changes, palpable breast masses, nipple discharge, and breast pain.

