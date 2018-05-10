What Is the SAVI SCOUT® Wire-Free Localization System?

SCOUT is an alternative to traditional wire localization and is an FDA-cleared device that helps surgeons and radiologists precisely locate and direct tumor removal during a lumpectomy or surgical biopsy procedure. The system works by using non-radioactive, radar technology to provide real-time distance measurement guidance during breast conservation surgery.

“We strive to find ways to create a better experience and better outcomes for our patients,” says Shawn Imhoof, director of Diagnostic Imaging and the Breast Health Center at LWRMC. “SCOUT resolves one of the most difficult aspects of breast conservation surgery by eliminating the need to place a wire inside breast tissue to locate a tumor.”

The ability to precisely locate tumors may increase the probability of complete cancer removal and can reduce the likelihood of needing follow-up surgeries. Additionally, SCOUT provides surgeons with the ability to strategically plan the incision, allowing for the possibility of less tissue removal and resulting in better cosmetic outcomes.

Advantages of SCOUT Versus Wire Localization

Surgeons have traditionally relied on wire localization to pinpoint a tumor. This involves the guidance by a radiologist of a thin hooked wire through the skin to the lesion. The surgeon then uses the wire to help guide the removal of the tumor.

The wire needs to be placed prior to, but on the same day as the scheduled lumpectomy or surgical biopsy procedure. This requires a high degree of coordination between radiology and surgical schedules and, thus, has the potential for costly delays and discomfort in patients, waiting around for surgery with wires in their breasts.

Displacement of the wire and other issues can also occur, compromising tumor localization. Finally, the ideal skin entry site for the wire is often distant from the ideal location of the skin incision for the surgeon, increasing the potential for less than optimal cosmetic outcomes.

With SCOUT on the other hand, the reflector that localizes the tumor can be placed on a separate day, prior to surgery, simplifying the day of surgery for both patients and physicians. The SCOUT reflector is not visible and does not restrict the patient’s daily activities.

Savi Scout implant device size compared to the size of a dime.

“As research and technology advances, we’re committed to providing the safest and most progressive treatment options for breast cancer patients,” says Andy Guz, chief executive officer of Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.

For more information about advanced services at the Breast Health Center at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, visit: lakewoodranchmedicalcenter.com.

Physicians are on the medical staff of Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, but with limited exceptions are independent practitioners who are not employees or agents of Lakewood Ranch Medical Center. The hospital shall not be liable for actions or treatments provided by physicians. For language assistance, disability accommodations and the non-discrimination notice, please visit our website.

Source: [1] Cox CE, Russell S, Prowler V, et al. A Prospective, Single Arm, Multi-site, Clinical Evaluation of a Nonradioactive Surgical Guidance Technology for the Location of Nonpalpable Breast Lesions during Excision. Ann Surg Oncol. 2016;23(10):3168-74.