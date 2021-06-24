Summer on the Suncoast has many homeowners thinking about the importance of having an efficient, working HVAC system to get through the season. However, if yours is aging or has been giving you problems, you may be considering replacing it.

Fortunately, there are smart, affordable purchase-to-own options that ensure your cooling system fits with both your budget and your needs, while providing extras like maintenance plans and warranties on parts and labor. There are also A/C leasing plans out there, which seem like a good idea at the time, but wind up costing you in more ways than one. And they leave you empty handed.

Not cool.

Your HVAC system is an integral part of your home in the Sunshine State. Unreputable contractors know that. So, they have devised leasing plans with no up-front costs, lower monthly payments and other “incentives” that look great on paper. But you don’t own the cooling system that you spend a decade paying for. You never do. You lease the A/C system of their choice for 10 years and make your monthly payments – with interest, of course. When the 10-year period is up, you’re left with no choice but to lease another A/C system. So, you’re back at square one.

That’s not all.

As the proud “owner” of a leased A/C system, you have added responsibilities to keep your rental unit damage-free. Should a storm or other outside occurrence cause a break or a dent that requires repairs, your wallet better be ready. And who do you think decides the cost of damage and repairs? You guessed it! The leasing company. If you skip any maintenance, you could be liable, too. It’s all buried in the paperwork they definitely don’t want you to read.

The bottom line.

While a lease option may work for your car, it’s not the best way to go for your home’s cooling system. The initial low payments and list of promises are great, but you’ll wind up paying more with nothing to show for it. At Badger Bob’s, we believe you deserve better. That’s why with our New A/C Guarantee, you can get the cooling system of your choice, 0% financing for up to 5 years, plus a 10-year warranty on parts and labor, and a 10-year maintenance plan. Oh, and the equipment is all yours… you paid for it.