Event Description: Classic and antique cars, trucks and motorcycles, customs, hot rods, military and service vehicles will be at the 51st Annual Car Show on May 1st, 2022 from 10AM - 3PM. Show vehicle gates open at 8:30AM on Pompano Avenue.



Event Location: Sarasota County Fairgrounds located at 3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, FL.

Ticket Price: Free entry for show vehicles, $5 donation for spectators, kids under 10 are free. Car Corral $25.

Event Infomration: Food trucks, vendors and beer tent available (no outside alcohol is permitted). Plus raffle and prizes!

For more information contact the event coordinators Dana Anderson at [email protected] // 941-650-4727 , Patty Wacha at [email protected] // 941-302-1984 or visit https://www.sffbf.org/.