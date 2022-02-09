Event Date: February 18 – 20, 2022
Event Location: Fashion Show at Sarasota Yacht Club from 6-9PM, Born to Be Wild Kickoff Party at Sarasota Fairgrounds from 6-10PM, 24th Annual Thunder by the Bay Music and Motorcycle Festival at Sarasota County Fairgrounds from 11AM – 5PM.
Event Description: Fashion Show Tickets for Thursday, February 10, Kickoff Party Tickets for Friday, February 18 and Festival VIP Tickets for Saturday, February 19 and Sunday, February 20.
Ticket Price: Friday – $5 Per Person
Saturday – $10 Per Person
Sunday – $5 Per Person
Children 12 and Under Free
Phone Number: 941-487-7904
For more information visit https://thunderbythebay.org/tickets/
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.